Spokane-based public relations firm DH acquires Seattle firm

DH, a communications and marketing firm headquartered in Spokane, has acquired Seattle-based Nyhus Communications.

Under the acquisition, DH will operate offices in Spokane and Seattle that will serve business, government and nonprofit clients, according to a company release.

DH, also known as Desautel Hege, will retain Nyhus Communications’ nine employees and its clients.

The combined firm will be employ more than 50 employees.

Nyhus’ focus on advocacy and public affairs combined with DH’s brand and advertising expands the type of services it can offer clients, according to DH.

“Importantly, having partnered previously with Nyhus Communications on advocacy campaigns, we knew our firms’ values and teams aligned,” Michelle Hege, DH’s CEO said in a statement.

“We have spent our respective careers seeking to make a positive difference in communities through our strategic communications work.”

DH’s acquisition of Nyhus closed June 30. It declined to disclose financial terms of the acquisition.

Roger Nhyus founded Nyhus Communications in 1994. He is retiring from the firm to pursue what he describes as the “next exciting chapter of service,” according to the news release.

“When I decided to sell Nyhus, DH was my first call,” Nyhus said in a statement.

“I am proud that everything we have built with Nyhus over the past three decades will be honored and carried forward through the next chapter with DH.”

Marc Berger, Nyhus Communications’ president and partner, will become executive vice president and Seattle market leader for DH.

“I’m excited to continue serving our outstanding clients and to grow our Seattle presence,” Berger said in a statement.

“Our stellar team will have new opportunities to collaborate with more than forty new talented colleagues, and we’ll be able to offer clients expanded services and capabilities, including creative services and media buying.”

DH, founded in 1996, has worked with a variety of clients, including Washington State Department of Health, MultiCare, Itron, Association of Washington Business, Gonzaga University, Innovia Foundation and Washington State University.