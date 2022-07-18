Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Leo D. McLaughlin and Tomasina J. Haga, both of Spokane Valley.

Yulian I. Robu, of Coeur d’Alene and Snezhana V. Maksimova, of Worley.

Michael J. Barrett and Tamara U. Cisneros, both of Spokane Valley.

Tucker J. S. Hazen, of Richland and Lauren P. Martin, of Benton City.

Johnathan B. Clarke, of Newman Lake and Charlotte R. Wright, of Otis Orchards.

Ryan W. Newby and Trinell P. Carpenter, both of Spokane.

Joseph T. Demontel and Brooke K. Disney, both of Spokane.

Alexander M. Stewart and Shelby N. Spear, both of Spokane.

James R. Kienle and Angela L. A. Clark Sola, both of Spokane.

Timothy M. Waggoner and Andria D. Delisle, both of Spokane.

Ryan P. Demars and Kayla M. Horn, both of Spokane Valley.

Aki Clement and Leeann Debrum, both of Spokane.

Lee R. Hubbard and Vanessa M. Keeley, both of Ford.

John R. McGarrigle and Erica L. Johnson, both of Spangle.

Vincent I. Duncan and Samantha J. Finley, both of Spokane.

Jose E. Ramirez and Yadira H. M. Olmos, both of Spirit Lake.

Kasey C. Swinehart and Wendi B. Gasser, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Casey B. Johnson and Sarah J. Kadel, both of Otis Orchards.

David J. Kraak and Kathryn E. Murray, both of Post Falls.

Anthony M. Hollis and Brianna T. Doumani, both of Post Falls.

Bennett C. Gladden and Fielding L. Lowrance, both of Spokane.

Zane D. Baker and Anastasia B. Taylor, both of Moscow, Idaho.

John J. Felch and Jazmine M. Esparza, both of Spokane.

Troy L. McCollum and Kaylee A. Miller, both of Medical Lake.

Andrew M. Meyer and Chelsea L. Mcintire, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Janae Goodman, restitution of premises.

Chris King v. Aaron Moores, restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Ashley Hurley, restitution of premises.

Lakeshore Investment Corporation v. WASSPO LLC, restitution of premises.

Stephen P. Lascelles v. Joey A. King, seeking quiet title.

Rebecca M. Mitchell v. Jordan Parker, restitution of premises.

Rebecca M. Mitchell v. Nick Richards, restitution of premises.

Rebecca M. Mitchell v. Matt Brumfield, restitution of premises.

Alex Razwick, Mowtivated Lawn Care Services LLC v. Joseph Michielli, complaint for declaratory judgement, conversion and misappropriation.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Long, Josiah T. and Hagan, Jeffrey S.

Bonasera, Garrett and Kacey L.

Schulz, Alicia and Carl R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Jay M. Hill, 28; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Joseph P. Bonin, 39; three months in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jeremy D. Jacobs, 27; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault and three counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rudolph S. Pyne, 43; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Staisia M. Scheller, 35; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Cory M. Wilson, 43; $1,245 fine, two days in jail converted to one day of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

Taurean D. Jones, 35; 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Austyn G. Smith, 23; two days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Brittney R. Mikulich, 31; one day in jail, trip permit violation.

Michael D. Noble, 61; $750 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Randall K. Young, Jr., 30; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.