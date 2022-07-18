WSU investigating misconduct allegations within campus police department

The top leaders of Washington State University’s police department have been temporarily reassigned, pending investigations into allegations of misconduct.

Police Chief Bill Gardner and Assistant Chief Steve Hansen have been reassigned while the university conducts their investigations, according to a WSU news release. Phil Weiler, WSU vice president of marketing and communications, said Gardner and Hansen still are employed by the university, but are not currently involved with day-to-day operations of the department.

Victoria Murray, WSU’s executive director of finance and administration, will take over Gardner’s role as associate vice president for public safety while the investigation continues, according to the release. WSU Police Sgt. Dawn Daniels has been appointed acting police chief.

Daniels took over the role Friday, Weiler said.

The university said in the release it is following employee disciplinary procedures while investigating, hence the reassignments.

The release does not disclose the nature of the allegations.

Weiler said investigations into employee conduct are confidential per university policy, and more information will be released when the investigations end in the coming weeks.

Hansen served as chief of the department from 2000-07 and was demoted following an investigation that concluded he used his work computer to view and forward sexually explicit emails. Hansen reportedly forwarded the emails to his assistant chief and invited other members of the department to view them.

Gardner has served as chief since 2008, and served as an officer with the department from 1990-93. He then joined the Pullman Police Department and stayed there until 2004 before taking a position with a security consulting firm.