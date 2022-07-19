Evacuation orders remain after Stayman Flats fire reaches 1,200 acres in Chelan County

Evacuation orders remained for the Stayman Flats fire in Chelan County as of Tuesday morning (Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

Evacuation orders remained for the Stayman Flats fire as crews in Chelan County worked to contain the blaze into Tuesday morning.

The fire began on Monday afternoon and had reached 750 acres that night. Crews managed to contain the fire to about 800 acres Tuesday morning, Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ryan Rodruck said, and the agency said it had grown to 1,200 acres by Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was 30% contained, DNR said.

The affected areas are located between the Columbia River and the southernmost part of Lake Chelan.

Fire crews managed to establish bulldozer lines on the east and west flanks of the fire, Rodruck said. Several aircraft were also present, he added.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, orders to evacuate remained in place at Downie Canyon and Hawks Ridge Road, while multiple other areas were placed on standby. Crews closed Stayman Flats Road on Monday afternoon.

The American Red Cross established an emergency shelter at Chelan High School on Monday night for those displaced by the evacuations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.