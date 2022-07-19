On the Air
July 19, 2022 Updated Tue., July 19, 2022 at 3:34 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Soccer, men’s
5:30 p.m.: Club America vs Manchester City ESPN2
Soccer, women’s
Noon: UEFA Euro quarterfinals: England vs. Spain ESPN2
5 p.m.: Copa América Femenina: Colombia vs Chile FS1
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago NBATV
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
