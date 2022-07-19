The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 19, 2022 Updated Tue., July 19, 2022 at 3:34 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Soccer, men’s

5:30 p.m.: Club America vs Manchester City ESPN2

Soccer, women’s

Noon: UEFA Euro quarterfinals: England vs. Spain ESPN2

5 p.m.: Copa América Femenina: Colombia vs Chile FS1

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago NBATV

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

