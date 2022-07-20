Washington State backup receiver Mitchell Quinn enters transfer portal
July 20, 2022 Updated Wed., July 20, 2022 at 6:52 p.m.
PULLMAN – Mitchell Quinn, a reserve wide receiver for Washington State’s football team, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Tuesday from Rivals.com.
Quinn appeared in 16 games as a Cougar. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder from Honolulu signed with WSU as a preferred walk-on ahead of the 2018 season and redshirted as a true freshman.
Quinn rarely played over the next two seasons but earned a scholarship during fall camp in 2021 and saw action in 11 games last year, totaling 29 yards on two receptions – his only catches so far.
Quinn was sidelined throughout WSU’s 2022 spring camp with an arm injury. He may have been buried down the depth chart this season, considering the Cougars’ wealth of talent at the receiver positions.
