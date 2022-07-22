The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police arrest man they describe as ‘prolific identity thief’ on 47 fraud-related charges

July 22, 2022 Updated Fri., July 22, 2022 at 7:51 p.m.

Forged identities Azariah Hulsey is said to have created after stealing different identities.  (Courtesy of the Spokane Police Department)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Spokane police arrested a man last week described as a “prolific identity thief” who purchased tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods from a number of retail stores.

Azariah Hulsey, 43, was arrested on July 14 for charges relating to an “extensive scheme” of identity theft and the use of fraudulent checks, police said on Friday.

Hulsey is said to have purchased more than $30,000 worth of goods from retail stores using stolen or forged checks and then verifying the checks using fake IDs, police said.

Items Azariah Hulsey purchased with forged identity.  (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Spokane police investigators discovered that Hulsey used 25 forged checks in the names of four victims at 18 businesses during a period of nine weeks, police said. According to police, Hulsey would obtain the victims’ identities through various means and then manufacture realistic ID cards using a photograph of his own face and the victims’ information on the card.

Hulsey was arrested when he arrived at a local business to pick up something he had purchased with a forged check, police said. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on 47 charges that include theft, identity theft, forgery and criminal impersonation.

Police said that Hulsey is a six-time convicted felon with a history of forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.

