Business Beat

Banking

Saadia Hummel was promoted to branch manager of Numerica Credit Union’s Regal branch. Hummel has been with Numerica since 2015, previously serving as assistant branch manager.

Health

James Lee has been hired at MultiCare Health System as executive vice president of population-based care and chief financial officer. Lee has more than 30 years of experience in health care, previously working as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Hospitality

Kory Schimanski has been promoted to head chef at Bark, A Rescue Pub. Schimanski has been with Bark for more than a year, and previously worked as the head chef at Clovers.

Honors

Law firm Piskel Yahne Kovarik PLLC announced seven of its attorneys have been named to the 2022 Washington Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. The Super Lawyers named are Jason T. Piskel, Nicholas D. Kovarik and Ryan D. Yahne. The Rising Stars are Whitny L. Norton, Benjamin J. McDonnell, Todd J. Adolphson and Boyd Mack Mayo. Selections are based on national surveys.