Arts Wrap: Idaho Repertory Theater’s drama camp performs ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Back after two years, Idaho Repertory Theatre’s summer drama camp will give one performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the University of Idaho’s Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.

One of William Shakespeare’s more popular comedies, the play explores love, loss and reunion, all with a little touch of magic.

“‘Midsummer’ is beloved for its imaginative playfulness. It provokes children’s natural curiosity and reminds adults of the wonders of youthful game-playing,” said Robert Caisley, IRT producing artistic director and chair of the U of I Department of Theatre Arts.

Directed by Vandal alumna Christina Brandt, the production will feature the more than 30 children from ages 7 to 12 who participated in IRT’s two-week drama camp. Organizers encourage visitors to buy tickets online.

For information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Admission: $10, free for ages 18 and younger.