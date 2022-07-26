Arts Wrap: Idaho Repertory Theater’s drama camp performs ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 3:59 p.m.
Back after two years, Idaho Repertory Theatre’s summer drama camp will give one performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the University of Idaho’s Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow.
One of William Shakespeare’s more popular comedies, the play explores love, loss and reunion, all with a little touch of magic.
“‘Midsummer’ is beloved for its imaginative playfulness. It provokes children’s natural curiosity and reminds adults of the wonders of youthful game-playing,” said Robert Caisley, IRT producing artistic director and chair of the U of I Department of Theatre Arts.
The cast of this production includes more than 30 children from age 7 to 12, all participants in IRT’s two-week drama camp.
For information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre. Admission: $10, free for ages 18 and younger.
