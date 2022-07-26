Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron K. Hill and Alexis M. Meenan, both of Deer Park.

Scott T. Siebert, of Coeur d’ Alene, and Sarah M. Byrne, of Rathdrum.

Peter P. Nikolaychuk, of Spokane, and Janica A. Sinchuk, of Hayden.

Wesley K. Olson and Aileen Y. Corporon, both of Spokane.

Ryan D. Kufahl and Emily R. Head, both of Spokane.

Stephen J. Stockton and Madeline E. Martinez, both of Spokane.

Ian M. Duggan, of Athol, and Anne K. Womochil, of Hayden.

Noa V. Pakootas and Lillian D. Schuerman, both of Spokane.

John R. Randall, of Ostego, Minn., and Ariana I. Simonson, of Maple Grove, Minn.

Logan C. Pratt and Tara S. Phelan, both of Cheney.

Gavin M. McArthur and Abbiggale M. Murray, both of Spokane.

Jacob W. Thompson and Rebecca J. Kenney, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Mason A. Hartwell and Cynthia R. Connolly, both of Spokane Valley.

Mikael L. Leighty and Julia B. A. Lindsey, both of Spokane.

Candice A. Baldwin and Dawn M. Bradley, both of Airway Heights.

John P. Terneus and Audrey C. Patton, both of Sun Prairie, Wisc.

David A. Stepchin, of Cheney, and Helen V. Kuzmenkov, of Nine Mile Falls.

Zachary N. Ross, of Spokane, and Anna E. Haugen, of Gig Harbor.

Roman J. Visco and Amber J. L. Denton, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason D. Levitt and Michonda P. Weaver, both of Cheney.

Brandon R. Davis and Hailey D. Markham-Patti, both of Spokane.

Bradly E. Eyler and Chasity N. Gronnebek, both of Spokane Valley.

Yems Rosas-Santos and Bianca L. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

Mark J. Marano and Tonya R. Durden, both of Spokane.

Clark R. Hottinger and Nichole L. Dexter, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spencer and Rooney Living trust RA and KM v. Paul Kallas, restitution of premises.

Sunrise Village Apartments LLC v. Sarah Munson, restitution of premises.

PSP Riverton LLC v. Jesse Adams, restitution of premises.

Deer Creek Investors LLC v. Jelton Rilometo, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Robert Sly, restitution of premises.

LT Property Management LLC v. Jacqueline P. Johnson, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Tim Neal, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Julie Wideman, restitution of premises.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Traci M. Abern, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Colleen Murinko, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Salal Credit Union v. Dinna Nice, complaint.

DKB Inc. v. TR Plumbing LLC, complaint for damages and against contractor registration act bond.

Kestell Company Realtors v. Avista Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Heinz, Lisa M. and David E.

Rivas, Jennie L. and Joshua H.

Mongkuo, Laura N. and Schoonover, Steven B., Jr.

Nelson, Michael and Smith, Barbara

Yahrling, Sean W. and Callori, Ashley M.

Lopez, Jamie L. and Susann S.

Lozier, Aleen C. and Brian E.

Schulken, Ginny A. and Michael A.

Gossmeyer, Joshua C. and Brittney I.

Garcia Salvatierra, Vanessa and Francisco

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Kevin L. Hamilton, 31; 17 months in prison with credit given for 103 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Ann M. Bradshaw, 42; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Eric Wells, 28; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jason J. Bates, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michele R. Meyer, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Joseph M. Lavigne, 35; 19 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and money laundering.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Antoine L. Bailey, 29; 30 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and hit and run.

Solon Z. Bennett, 37; 11 days in jail, stalking.

Tanner Bingaman, 26; 22 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Ann M. Bradshaw, 42; 38 days in jail, reckless driving.

David B. P. Buswell, 42; 15 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Timothy A. Johnson, 39; one day in jail, reckless driving.

James N. Melucci, 44; 87 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael J. Pentland, 39; 60 days in jail converted to 50 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Kaden K. Phillips, 27; 35 days in jail, theft.

Joshua J. Reed, 38; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Mark P. Turovskiy, 23; 180 days in jail, reckless driving and hit and run.

Dylan A. Warren, 27; 52 days in jail, reckless driving.

Jack B. White, 40; one day in jail, theft.

Zachariah J. Zimmerman, 35; 40 days in jail, disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer.