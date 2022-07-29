Washington records
July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 6:15 p.m.
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Ian T. Whitmire, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Alayna E. St. Pierre, of Mead.
Lincoln D. Welsh, of Newman Lake, and Katelyn B. A. Fowler, of Post Falls.
Samuel J. B. Bown and Aimee S. Lehman, both of Colbert.
Douglas M. Bleeker, of Chattaroy, and Jennifer L. Mancinelli, of Spokane.
Keith A. Rose and Stephanie D. W. Gray, both of Spokane.
Campbell S. Dougherty and Abigail A. Larson, both of Spokane.
Christopher J. Werner and Heidi J. Conley, both of Spokane Valley.
Justyn L. Kelley and Jamie L. Wendling, both of Spokane.
Juan C. Gutierrez-Sandoval and Ocean- Whisper M. Stratton, both of Spokane.
Evan C. Wright and Grace M. Cole, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
John Gonzalez v. Mindy Hernandez, restitution of premises.
K623 LLC v. Justin Radford, restitution of premises.
Ira McLeod v. Ivanov Mavrick, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Genuine Parts Company v. Rachel S. Dries and Joshua D. Swearingen, et al., complaint.
Melissa and Jason Shriver v. Todd and Elizabeth Byczek, complaint for damages.
Keith D. Edwards v. Central Fiscal Service, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Darden, Nolan E. and Keshia L.
Powell, Matthew L. and Krystle E.
Cooke, Barton S. and Molly C.
Brickner, Jamie M. and Shane R.
Cochrane, Nicholas T. and Mikayla N.
Albayrak, Burak and Karhanin-Albayrak, Karina
Helms, Carmen L. and Jason T.
Fox, Stephanie N. and Nathan L.
Schulz, Robert D. and Laura M.
Simons, Amber D. and James D.
Peterson, Haylee A. and Tyler A.
Grenier, Haley E. and Fowler, Andrew R.
Long, Megan A. and Jeffrey R., Jr.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Dillon E. Chicklinsky, 31; $2,215 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and five counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Sequoia K. Woods, 22; $327.02 in restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 167 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Damian A. Zowal, 28; 72 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Ronald J. Zielke, 32; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Randy B. Lepire, 32; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.
