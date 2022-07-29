The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 79° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Washington records

July 29, 2022 Updated Fri., July 29, 2022 at 6:15 p.m.

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ian T. Whitmire, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Alayna E. St. Pierre, of Mead.

Lincoln D. Welsh, of Newman Lake, and Katelyn B. A. Fowler, of Post Falls.

Samuel J. B. Bown and Aimee S. Lehman, both of Colbert.

Douglas M. Bleeker, of Chattaroy, and Jennifer L. Mancinelli, of Spokane.

Keith A. Rose and Stephanie D. W. Gray, both of Spokane.

Campbell S. Dougherty and Abigail A. Larson, both of Spokane.

Christopher J. Werner and Heidi J. Conley, both of Spokane Valley.

Justyn L. Kelley and Jamie L. Wendling, both of Spokane.

Juan C. Gutierrez-Sandoval and Ocean- Whisper M. Stratton, both of Spokane.

Evan C. Wright and Grace M. Cole, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

John Gonzalez v. Mindy Hernandez, restitution of premises.

K623 LLC v. Justin Radford, restitution of premises.

Ira McLeod v. Ivanov Mavrick, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Genuine Parts Company v. Rachel S. Dries and Joshua D. Swearingen, et al., complaint.

Melissa and Jason Shriver v. Todd and Elizabeth Byczek, complaint for damages.

Keith D. Edwards v. Central Fiscal Service, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Darden, Nolan E. and Keshia L.

Powell, Matthew L. and Krystle E.

Cooke, Barton S. and Molly C.

Brickner, Jamie M. and Shane R.

Cochrane, Nicholas T. and Mikayla N.

Albayrak, Burak and Karhanin-Albayrak, Karina

Helms, Carmen L. and Jason T.

Fox, Stephanie N. and Nathan L.

Schulz, Robert D. and Laura M.

Simons, Amber D. and James D.

Peterson, Haylee A. and Tyler A.

Grenier, Haley E. and Fowler, Andrew R.

Long, Megan A. and Jeffrey R., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Dillon E. Chicklinsky, 31; $2,215 in restitution, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and five counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Sequoia K. Woods, 22; $327.02 in restitution, four months in jail with credit given for 167 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Damian A. Zowal, 28; 72 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ronald J. Zielke, 32; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Randy B. Lepire, 32; 78 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety

Most read stories