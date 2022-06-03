Fire department quickly extinguishes basement fire in Bemiss neighborhood

By Quinn Welsch The Spokesman-Review

Firefighters extinguished a basement fire in a Bemiss neighborhood home at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived at the 2100 block of East Longfellow Avenue within three minutes of the reported fire and saw heavy smoke coming from a basement window near home’s front entrance, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

The fire was contained and extinguished quickly, although the fire department reported severe smoke damage to the basement and minor smoke damage to the first floor.

No one was injured during the incident, although one pet was reported missing, the department said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday morning.