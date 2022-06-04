On the air
Sat., June 4, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Detroit Grand Prix USA
4 p.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals (taped) FS1
Baseball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: TBA ESPNU
11 a.m.: TBA ESPN2
Noon: TBA ESPNU
4 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
6 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
7 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at Oakland MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Michigan vs. Philadelphia Fox 28
1 p.m.: Houston vs. Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
12:10 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN
Horse racing
9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rugby, MLR
3 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root
Softball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Texas ESPN2
Special Olympics
9 a.m.: U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony (taped) ABC
Soccer, men
8:30 a.m.: World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine ESPN2
2 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay Fox 28
Tennis
6 a.m.: French Open NBC
Track and field
9 a.m.: ATL ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
4 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.