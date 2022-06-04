The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Rain 52° Rain
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Detroit Grand Prix USA

4 p.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals (taped) FS1

Baseball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: TBA ESPNU

11 a.m.: TBA ESPN2

Noon: TBA ESPNU

4 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

6 p.m.: TBA ESPN2

7 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at Oakland MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Michigan vs. Philadelphia Fox 28

1 p.m.: Houston vs. Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

12:10 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN

Horse racing

9:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rugby, MLR

3 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles Root

Softball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Texas ESPN2

Special Olympics

9 a.m.: U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony (taped) ABC

Soccer, men

8:30 a.m.: World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine ESPN2

2 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay Fox 28

Tennis

6 a.m.: French Open NBC

Track and field

9 a.m.: ATL ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports

Most read stories