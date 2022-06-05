On the Air
Sun., June 5, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels OR N.Y. Mets at San Diego MLB
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Western Conference Finals: Colorado at Edmonton TNT
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. France FS1
Softball, College World Series
9 a.m.: UCLA vs. Oklahoma ESPN
11:30 a.m.: UCLA vs. Oklahoma (if necessary) ESPN
4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas (if necessary) ESPN
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
All events subject to change
