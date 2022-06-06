Tacoma bomb squad detonates explosive device found behind West End business

By Peter Talbot The News Tribune

A homemade bomb was found behind a business in Tacoma’s West End on Sunday, according to police. A bomb squad responded and detonated the device.

Tacoma Police Department said its Explosive Ordnance Detail responded about 8:14 p.m. to the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue after a security guard found a suspicious object near a dumpster behind a BECU credit union location at the Highland Hill Shopping Center.

“This was similar to a pipe bomb,” police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. “This one had PVC pipe and a fuse.”

The bomb squad rendered the device safe by detonating it. Haddow said it was unclear who or what the bomb was intended for. There were no related threats to the business. Police don’t have information on a suspect. They are continuing to investigate.

Police said if you find a suspicious object, leave it where it is, clear the area and call 911. Haddow said people should look for anything that looks like it could be used for a bomb such as fuses, wires or timers.