Achievements

Gracen Crosby of Spokane Valley has been named to the spring dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Piper Burney of Spokane has been named as a spring distinguished scholar at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75.

Lee Grace Goodrich of Newport has been named to the spring dean’s list at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.6.

Rebecca Dean Neighbors of Spokane has been named to the spring dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Kenna Foerg of Spokane has been inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Boise State University, recognizing the top 10% of students in the country at participating universities.

Jason Minton has received the outstanding service award for the information quality CIS Ph.D. program, at the University of Arkansas, in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Justin Ward of Spokane Valley has graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, in the college’s May 28 commencement. Ward received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine.

Natalie Schwartzenberger of Spokane has graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, in the college’s May 14 commencement. Schwartzenberger received a Bachelor of Science degree with the magna cum laude title.