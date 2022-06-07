Corrections for Wednesday, June 8, 2022
UPDATED: Tue., June 7, 2022
McGrath was director of Spokane County jail at time of in-custody death
John McGrath was the director of the Spokane County Jail in August 2018 when a woman died and surveillance footage was deleted. A story that ran on page 1 of Sunday’s Northwest section incorrectly identified the leader of the jail due to a reporter’s error.
Nature of complaint incorrectly stated
The attorney general’s office is filing a bar complaint against the attorney who sued Gov. Jay Inslee, claiming he had allowed or encouraged noncitizens to register to vote. Shawn Vestal’s column on Sunday incorrectly described the nature of the complaint – it does not specifically seek disbarment.
