Carlos Hernandez, a prolific prep receiver from California, commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – One of the most productive receivers in California is headed to Washington State.

Carlos Hernandez, who piled up more receiving yards than all but one player last year in the CIF Southern Section, pledged to WSU on Tuesday evening, announcing his decision over Twitter. The Monrovia, California, native is the fourth commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023 and the first from outside the state .

A three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, Hernandez chose WSU over offers from Oregon State, Nevada, Fresno State, Utah State and UNLV.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder totaled 1,594 yards – second most in the CIF-SS, which includes nearly 600 schools – and 23 touchdowns on 71 receptions last season for the Monrovia High Wildcats, who finished 10-1.

Hernandez took an official visit to WSU this past weekend and committed to the program before leaving.

“My mentality was to soak it all in and to compare with other colleges, but it most definitely blew me away,” he told Scorebook Live.

Hernandez plans to graduate from high school in December and enroll in college in January, per Scorebook Live.