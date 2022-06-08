This festival celebrates Bellingham’s love of bikes, beer and music

By Alyse Messmer-Smith Bellingham Herald

Tickets are now available for the Northwest Tune-Up Festival, which debuts in Bellingham this summer with live music, beer, local artisans and bikes for the ultimate summer event on the waterfront at Waypoint Park.

The three-day festival will feature over 20 music acts, 24 breweries and cideries, 50 bike exhibitors, two bike races and over 15 local artisans at a makers market, Eric Brown, co-creator and event director of Northwest Tune-Up wrote in an email.

The event was first planned to premiere in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer will mark the first Northwest Tune-Up event.

“We were prepared to announce in March, but I can say now I’m glad that we held back. After months of uncertainty in 2020, the Tune-Up team redoubled their efforts and have worked to make a spectacular 2022 happen in Bellingham,” Brown wrote.

The bike, beer and music festival takes place July 8-10. The event offers options for single-day tickets, three-day passes and VIP passes, according to a press release from the event.

General admission passes include access to the beer festival, art fair, food trucks, bike competitions, bike industry expo market, art fair, discounts at local shops and sign-ups for Bellingham Yoga Collective’s Rooftop Yoga classes.

For those wanting the VIP experience, a $350, three-day adult ticket includes general admission experiences, access to an elevated VIP deck, VIP lounge tent, festival t-shirt, charging stations, food and beverage services, 50% discount on parking, $75 discount on Vanlife camping area, 25% discount on festival merchandise, and ability to bring VIP pass holders’ children into the VIP under 21 area for no additional charge.

General admission one-day passes are $75 for ages 18 and above, $30 for ages 11-17, and children ages 10 and under are free.

General admission three-day passes are $150 for ages 18 and above, $60 for ages 11-17, and children ages 10 and under are free.

VIP one-day passes are $125 and VIP three-day passes are $350 for those 18 and above. Add-on VIP three-day passes can be purchased alongside a VIP 3-day pass for $200 for those 18 years and older.

The event’s full schedule was also released on June 8 in a press release and includes brewery tasting, live music lineups, biking instruction, yoga classes and guided bike rides.

Tickets and more information are available on the event’s website.