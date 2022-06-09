Barbecue fire destroys Spokane Valley garage
UPDATED: Thu., June 9, 2022
A barbecue fire destroyed a detached garage Thursday in Spokane Valley.
The homeowner told the department he was preheating his barbecue in the garage to keep it out of the wind before finding his garage on fire.
Crews responded around 5:35 p.m. and found the garage at 7225 E. Carlisle Ave. on fire with no other structures threatened, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release. Neighbors reported a propane tank and spray cans exploding.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the 10-foot by 20-foot garage and its contents were a total loss, the release said.
The department said in the release not to use flammable cooking devices indoors or near exterior walls. Residents should never leave a barbecue unattended and make sure they have a fire extinguisher nearby, the release said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.