Barbecue fire destroys Spokane Valley garage

A barbecue fire destroyed a detached garage Thursday in Spokane Valley.

The homeowner told the department he was preheating his barbecue in the garage to keep it out of the wind before finding his garage on fire.

Crews responded around 5:35 p.m. and found the garage at 7225 E. Carlisle Ave. on fire with no other structures threatened, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release. Neighbors reported a propane tank and spray cans exploding.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the 10-foot by 20-foot garage and its contents were a total loss, the release said.

The department said in the release not to use flammable cooking devices indoors or near exterior walls. Residents should never leave a barbecue unattended and make sure they have a fire extinguisher nearby, the release said.