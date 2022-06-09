Business Beat

Law

Brennan “Boone” Schreibman has been hired at Smith + Malek business law firm.

Schreibman specializes in civil litigation and serves as commissioner of the city of Spokane’s Human Rights Commission.

Tyler Waite has been promoted to partner at Campbell & Bissell, PPLC.

Waite has been with the firm as an attorney for 10 years, after earning his law degree from Gonzaga University.

Real estate

Everett Belk has been hired at Kiemle Hagood in its commercial-property management division as a realtor.

Belk is a recent Eastern Washington University graduate with a degree in business management.

Honors

Sandy Young has been provided the 2022 Idaho women-owned business of the year award by the U.S. Small Business Administration for her company, Verdis, a landscape architecture and land-use planning firm based in Coeur d’Alene.