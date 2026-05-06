Wienerschnitzel offers free dogs for moms

Wienerschnitzel is offering free chili dog meals to moms on Mother’s Day. (Courtesy of Wienerschnitzel )

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Sure, you can serve Mom breakfast in bed or book a reservation for a spendy brunch, but what if Mom would rather have a dog – as in a hot dog slathered with chili on top?

On Mother’s Day, Wienerschnitzel in north Spokane is offering moms a juicy deal – a free chili dog meal.

The meal includes a grilled, world-famous original hot dog in a fresh, steamed bun topped with Wienerschnitzel’s chili sauce made from a secret recipe, small fries and a small soda.

The restaurant promises a fun, low-stress way for families to celebrate.

Wienderschnitzel is at 10220 N. Newport Highway and is open 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

P.S.: There’s no reason Mom can’t have breakfast in bed AND a free chili dog meal for lunch or dinner! She deserves it.