Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph L. Meekins and Elizabeth C. Brown, both of Cheney.

Cliff O. Ochieng and Sophia C. Turnbull, both of Spokane.

Elijah A. Belich, of Spokane and Alisa A. Malova, of Spokane Valley.

Colin C. Curl and Sarah L. Bang, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody W. Burns and Kristen A. Pool, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Skyler S. Rose and Megan R. Turner, both of Clayton.

Josiah R. Ritterman, of Spokane and Shanel L. Harris, of Medical Lake.

Mathew J. Vanklaveren and Tristan L. Radley, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Gamby and Jesse N. B. James, both of Cheney.

Samuel H. Phelps and Savannah M. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Timothy R. Price and Tiffany L. Acosta, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean M. Carlson and Carlee D. Wheelon, both of Spokane.

Kenneth W. Thames and Katrina L. Yarbough, both of Elk.

Jeffrey D. Bentz and Stephanie M. Gleason, both of Spokane.

Daniel R. Coslic, of Anchorage and Lianne A. Meinzinger, of Spokane Valley.

Paul G. Mena and Jonathan R. Guerrero, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Wesley M. Steele and Cecelia L. Rivero, both of Port Orchard.

James D. Thompson and Cynthia J. Leaver, both of Spokane Valley.

Julio J. Villareal and Iris R. Pullen, both of Spokane Valley.

Kent D. Seltman and Marilyn M. Achord, both of Spokane.

Allison Pineda and Kimberly R. Cavallo, both of Chino, California.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eviction Services LLC v. Daniel Kern, restitution of premises.

Kiemle & Hagood Company v. Sylvia Wigley, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Tommie Peterson, restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Mark Barton, restitution of premises.

Stephen Bushnell v. Tyler Howerton, restitution of premises.

Steven Ellis v. Ryan Gibbs, Ronald Webb, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Scott Engeldinger II v. Janene Heidlebaugh, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

KXLY Broadcast Group v. Air Control Heating and Electric, complaint.

Maura L. Grandison v. Providence Health and Services, Sacred Heart Medical Center, et al., medical malpractice and negligence.

Charles H. Conklin v. Druscilla Acosta, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sposito, Kristen L. and David C.

Hauritz, Katie E. and Jordan E.

Malizia-Montgomery, Patricia and Montgomery, Sean P.

Smith, Katara and Jonathan

Bullock, Forrest and Olson, Christine

Yake, Richard C. and Rachel M.

Nordin, Steve W. and Traci L.

Brown, Kevin B. and Jillian M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher S. Cox, 24; six months in jail with credit given for 198 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault and violation of order.

Eddie Williams, Jr., 42; five months in jail with credit given for 65 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Derek J. Dolan, also known as Derrick J. Dolan, 33; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Joshua R. Morrisroe, 27; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order, fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Eric S. Emch, 38; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Jacob C. Lockard, 26; 23 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Adam J. Olson, 19; 11.25 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted assault and third-degree theft.

Jennifer U. Aamold, 43; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary theft of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jordan R. Krumbach, 25; two months in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge John O. Cooney

Samuil Kuzmenko, 27; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.