On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., June 11, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Road America Grand Prix NBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Toyota/Save Mart 350 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Toronto at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels ESPN
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
10 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN/2
1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU
4 p.m.: Connecticut at Stanford ESPN2/U
7 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon St. ESPN2
Football, USFL
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs Pittsburgh FS1
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf
Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland vs Cyprus FS1
9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Sweden FS1
Noon: MLS: Sporting KC vs New England ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Boston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.