Spokane, Washington
On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., June 11, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Road America Grand Prix NBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Toyota/Save Mart 350 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Toronto at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels ESPN

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

10 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN/2

1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Stanford ESPN2/U

7 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon St. ESPN2

Football, USFL

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs Pittsburgh FS1

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf

Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland vs Cyprus FS1

9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Sweden FS1

Noon: MLS: Sporting KC vs New England ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Boston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

