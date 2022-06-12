The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Rain 49° Rain
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Houston at Texas MLB

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle 920-AM

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

