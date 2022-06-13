The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 45° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Weather

Rainfall approaches double the monthly average

UPDATED: Mon., June 13, 2022

Heather Hills and her daughter Olivianna clutch umbrellas as they pass Doug Clark as he plays the song “Secret Agent Man” during the 20th annual Street Music Week on Monday, June 13, 2022, in downtown Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Heather Hills and her daughter Olivianna clutch umbrellas as they pass Doug Clark as he plays the song “Secret Agent Man” during the 20th annual Street Music Week on Monday, June 13, 2022, in downtown Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By James Hagengruber and James Hanlon The Spokesman-Review

Halfway through the month of June, Spokane already has had nearly twice as much rain as the average for the whole month.

There have been reports of flooding near Newport, Potlatch and Lapwai, said Dan Butler, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The weather service issued flood warnings Monday for the Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls and the Palouse River near Potlatch. Extensive flooding of the low-lying areas between Potlatch and Palouse is expected.

The weather service also issued an advisory for minor flooding in Spokane, Whitman and Kootenai counties. Minor flooding is expected in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The forecast shows the weather will warm up and dry out over the next couple days, Butler said. More storm systems are expected to start Friday – mainly thunderstorms with less rain.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Weather