State wildlife managers given green light to kill Togo wolves following cattle attacks

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will attempt to kill up to two wolves in the Togo pack area following repeated attacks on cattle.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one to two wolves on Monday. The killings are “not expected to harm the wolf population’s ability to reach the statewide or local recovery objective,” according to an agency news release.

“In previous years, WDFW has documented 12 – 30 mortalities per year and the population has continued to grow and expand its range,” according to the statement. “The Department’s wolf plan also modeled lethal removal to help inform decision makers during this stage of recovery. The analysis in the plan included wolf survival estimates from northwest Montana, which incorporated a 28% mortality rate. It is important to note that agency lethal control was factored into that 28% mortality estimate. To err on the side of caution (i.e., when in doubt assume greater impact to wolf population so true impact is not underestimated), the scenarios modeled in the wolf plan included an even higher level of lethal control (i.e., removing 30% of population every four years in addition to baseline 28% mortality rate). Based on that modeling analysis, as well as an analysis of higher levels of potential mortality on the actual population level of wolves in the eastern recovery zone and statewide, we do not expect this action to jeopardize wolf recovery in the eastern recovery zone or statewide.”

The Togo wolf pack has a minimum of seven members, per the state’s 2021 wolf survey. In 2021, the Togo pack was targeted by state shooters following repeated livestock attacks, but no wolves from the pack were killed. WDFW spent $3,109.87 on that unsuccessful effort.

There were a minimum of 206 wolves and 33 packs in Washington state in 2021, according to an annual survey conducted by state and tribal biologists.

Despite that continued growth, wolf advocates decried Monday’s order noting that some research indicates killing wolves disrupts pack structure and can lead to more attacks on livestock.

“It’s so disheartening to hear that Washington is trying to kill even more endangered wolves, especially when we know it doesn’t actually help anyone,” said Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity in an emailed statement. “We desperately need rules here in Washington that lay out a thorough and transparent process for handling wolf predation. A good rule would make the killing of wolves rare and create a clear process for both the state and the livestock industry to follow.”

The agency has drafted new wolf-livestock rules and on July 8, the WDFW commission will vote on whether or not to adopt that rule. The new rule, which was open to public comment into April, would require that before the state could kill wolves that attacked livestock, agency staff would need to confirm that livestock owners had implemented appropriate nonlethal deterrents. The proposal would also create Chronic Conflict Zones within the state. These zones would have area-specific criteria for the use of nonlethal and lethal measures. The proposed rules do not explicitly state which nonlethals are considered appropriate. Chronic conflict zones would have more detailed conflict management plans.

Below the WDFW statement is copied in full:

WDFW Director authorizes lethal action in Togo wolf pack territory

Jun 13, 2022

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind today (June 13, 2022) authorized the lethal removal of one to two wolves from the Togo pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle on private grazing lands in Ferry County.

The proactive and responsive non-lethal deterrents used by the two affected livestock producers (described below) in the area this grazing season have not curtailed further depredations.

Director Susewind’s decision is consistent with the guidance of the state’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the Department’s 2017 wolf-livestock interaction protocol.

Consistent with the guidance of the plan and protocol, the rationale for authorizing lethal removal of Togo wolves is as follows:

Since the last update provided on June 10, 2022, a range rider discovered another injured calf on June 11 belonging to Producer 2 in a private industrial timberland allotment. WDFW staff investigated and confirmed the calf was injured by wolves. The calf and calf’s mother were removed from the allotment to the producer’s home place.

WDFW has documented six depredation events (four within the last 30 days) resulting in two dead and four injured calves since August 17, 2021 attributed to the Togo pack. All events except one were considered confirmed wolf depredation incidents; the other incident was considered a probable wolf depredation. All incidents took place on private land.

At least two (in this case, more than two) proactive deterrence measures and responsive deterrence measures (if applicable) were implemented by the livestock producers affected by the depredations, including the following:

Producer 1:

Proactively moved livestock out of a private pasture in the Togo territory in early April upon discovery of a wolf-killed deer (discovered based on wolf activity information provided by WDFW);

provided human presence and focused monitoring around private calving pastures (checked cattle several times a day before they were moved to summer pasture and allotments);

conducted carcass sanitation; removed sick or injured livestock when found;

proactively deployed Fox lights (prior to the depredation occurring) in the pasture where an injured calf was investigated on May 18;

deployed VHF ear tags on cattle to assist in locating them;

used a part-time range rider in private calving pastures prior to turnout on summer pasture and allotments, and one full-time and two part-time riders following turnout to meet WDFW’s expectation of daily to near daily range riding (one of the part-time riders has since become full-time);

signed a contract to cost-share non-lethal deterrence measures that will start July 1;

and, has been in regular communication with WDFW staff and reported any suspected depredations.

Producer 2:

Conducted carcass sanitation;

removed sick or injured livestock when found;

proactively deployed Fox lights and a radio-activated guard (RAG) box where cattle gather overnight;

used one full-time range rider and two part-time range riders to meet WDFW’s expectation of daily to near daily range riding (one of the part-time riders has since become full-time);

and, has been in regular communication with WDFW staff and reported any suspected depredations.

The Department documented these deterrents in the agency’s “wolf-livestock mitigation measures” checklist, with date entries for deterrent tools and coordination with the producers and range riders. The proactive and reactive non-lethal deterrence measures implemented by these livestock producers were those best suited for their operations in the professional judgment of WDFW staff.

Livestock are evenly dispersed throughout much of the Togo territory. Based on the distribution of livestock in the territory, where the depredations occurred, the amount of non-lethal deterrence measures already deployed and currently being utilized, and the behavior patterns exhibited by the wolves, WDFW staff believe depredations are likely to continue.

The lethal removal of one to two wolves from the Togo pack territory is not expected to harm the wolf population’s ability to reach the statewide or local recovery objective. In previous years, WDFW has documented 12 – 30 mortalities per year and the population has continued to grow and expand its range. The Department’s wolf plan also modeled lethal removal to help inform decision makers during this stage of recovery. The analysis in the plan included wolf survival estimates from northwest Montana, which incorporated a 28% mortality rate. It is important to note that agency lethal control was factored into that 28% mortality estimate. To err on the side of caution (i.e., when in doubt assume greater impact to wolf population so true impact is not underestimated), the scenarios modeled in the wolf plan included an even higher level of lethal control (i.e., removing 30% of population every four years in addition to baseline 28% mortality rate). Based on that modeling analysis, as well as an analysis of higher levels of potential mortality on the actual population level of wolves in the eastern recovery zone and statewide, we do not expect this action to jeopardize wolf recovery in the eastern recovery zone or statewide.

WDFW discussed the impacts of removing one to two wolves from the Togo pack territory and determined the current level of mortality should not negatively impact the ability to recover wolves in Washington.

The lethal removal authorization expires when the wolf or wolves in the authorization have been removed or after June 27, 2022 (regardless of whether wolves have been removed), whichever comes first. The authorization could be extended or amended to include other wolves in the pack area if additional depredations are documented following the initial authorization or other extenuating circumstances are identified.

WDFW will keep the public informed about this activity through weekly updates. The next update will be provided on June 20.