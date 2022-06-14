The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 69° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing Oldtown man found dead at Boundary Dam in northeastern Washington

UPDATED: Tue., June 14, 2022

Travis S. Coy was found dead Monday at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington. (Courtesy of Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office)
Travis S. Coy was found dead Monday at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington. (Courtesy of Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Travis S. Coy was found dead Monday at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington. (Courtesy of Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office)
Travis S. Coy was found dead Monday at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington. (Courtesy of Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office)

A 33-year-old man who had been missing since last month and last seen at a Newport residence was found dead at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington.

Travis S. Coy, of Oldtown, Idaho, was reported missing in late May, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of a body in the water at the northeastern Washington dam around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Deputies responded and were assisted by Boundary Dam rescue personnel in recovering the body.

Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said the cause and manner of death is under investigation.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety