Missing Oldtown man found dead at Boundary Dam in northeastern Washington

A 33-year-old man who had been missing since last month and last seen at a Newport residence was found dead at the Boundary Dam in Metaline, Washington.

Travis S. Coy, of Oldtown, Idaho, was reported missing in late May, according to a Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office was made aware of a body in the water at the northeastern Washington dam around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Deputies responded and were assisted by Boundary Dam rescue personnel in recovering the body.

Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said the cause and manner of death is under investigation.