Police searching for man last seen on Easter walking away from northwest Spokane home

A 31-year-old man walked away from a northwest Spokane home two months ago and has not been seen or heard from since, according to police and loved ones.

Spokane police Det. Chan Erdman said there has been no indication of foul play in the disappearance of Nicholas E. Amberson.

Still, according to a search warrant document filed earlier this month in Spokane County Superior Court, police believe Amberson may be a victim of a homicide or “other nefarious crime,” or may have ended his life, because of the length of time that has passed without any sign of life , like phone calls and vehicle usage, from Amberson.

Roxann McNaughton, Amberson’s mother, said she was surprised her son went missing because things were going well for him. He was happy with his job and his bosses were delighted he was working for them, she said.

“Everything seemed to be going right for him,” McNaughton said. “His car was organized and clean. He had a job he liked. He loved his car and he wouldn’t leave his car behind. And certainly if he was leaving forever, you’d think he’d at least bring a backpack.”

Amberson left on foot on April 17, Easter, from Michael Jaquish’s home on the 4400 block of West Excell Avenue, the documents said. He was reported missing two days later.

Jaquish did not see Amberson leave, but his home security camera captured Amberson walking away from the property that Sunday afternoon. He said Amberson was dressed casually and only took his phone and car keys with him. The search warrant indicated Amberson has two cellphones.

Jaquish said Amberson did not take his car, which was low on fuel. He said Amberson did not tell him he was leaving, which was unusual.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s mysterious circumstances,” Jaquish said.

Jaquish met Amberson a few years ago and said that Amberson considers him a mentor.

“He has a very curious mind and is smart,” Jaquish said.

He said he is curious about spiritual growth, different philosophies and is clearly a person searching for a path to a more meaningful life.

“He was a very kind-hearted person,” Jaquish said.

Erdman said police are awaiting results of cellphone data and speaking with those who may have had contact with Amberson before his disappearance.

Friends and family have tried contacting Amberson by phone without success, McNaughton said.

She said she doesn’t have any answers, but hopes he’s OK.

Contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference Spokane police case 2022-20064984 for those with information about Amberson.