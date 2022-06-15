Tony Locey throws six no-hit innings, Spokane Indians blank Hillsboro 4-0

It’s exceedingly rare for a minor leaguer to pitch a complete-game no-hitter. It’s only slightly less rare when a team combines to throw a no-hitter.

On Wednesday at Avista Stadium, the home team gave it a good try.

Spokane starter Tony Locey threw six no-hit innings and the Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 4-0 in the second game of a six-game Northwest League series .

Hillsboro got the first of its three hits with one out in the eighth.

Locey struck out seven, walked three and threw 51 of his 90 pitches for strikes. He allowed just one runner to reach second base.

“You know, coming into it, I didn’t have a very good bullpen pregame and I knew I had to settle in and go out there and get some outs,” Locey said.

“He was really good.” Indians pitching coach Ryan Kibler said. “In and out of the strike zone, but he was never out of a count. He’d get behind, but he would keep throwing the ball over the plate. He’s fearless in the strike zone.”

Kibler is working with Locey to be more economical during his outings.

“The pitch count gets run up there, and he’s got to work for it,” Kibler said. “I’d love for it to be a little cleaner and easier for him. But I think that’s just who he is.”

Luke Taggert came on for the seventh and retired the first four batters he faced. With one down in the eighth, third baseman Elvis Peralta’s soft grounder got through the right side for the Hops’ first hit of the game.

Taggert struck out three in his two innings. Boby Johnson allowed two hits in the ninth.

“It’s nice to see Taggart have an easy one,” Kibler said after a rough road trip for the bullpen. “We need somebody to step up, maybe two or three other guys to step up behind him. There is a lot of opportunity out there right now.”

It’s the second time this season Locey has gone six no-hit innings. On May 11, he struck out 10 and walked six against Hillsboro in a game the Indians won 10-0.

“That’s the thing – get them out early,” Locey said. “And that’s what I do one pitch at a time and trust my defense.

“I had a lot of early contact there, which really helped me out a lot.”

The last time the Indians threw a combined no-hitter was Aug. 11, 2014.

There wasn’t much offense from the home team either, but it was just enough.

The Indians (30-27) loaded the bases with one down in the first inning on a walk and back-to-back singles by Drew Romo and Grant Lavigne. Julio Carreras singled through the hole to score Zac Veen, but left fielder Caleb Roberts threw out Romo by several steps at home.

The Indians made it 2-0 in the fourth. With runners at first and second, Cristopher Navarro grounded to third, but Bladimir Restituyo beat the force at second. The relay throw got away from first baseman Shane Muntz and Ronaiker Palma, who started at second, scampered home.

Eddy Diaz led off the seventh with a double, stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Adrian Del Castillo. In the eighth, Palma doubled, took third on a wild pitch and scored on another.

“We hit every night, runs are gonna happen,” Locey said. “We got ourselves in some great situations to score, and you know, we just didn’t get it done early. But we know it’s a matter of time and they always produce.”

Hillsboro has lost 10 in a row and fell to 26-31.