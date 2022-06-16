Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jackson A. Pearce and Maryclaire T. Shaffer, both of Spokane.

Sheel S. Christy and Jolyslene R. Mendoza, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicolas J. Schiele and Alisa M. Ricciardi, both of Boise.

Jason C. Beine and Megan A. Enders, both of Spokane.

James K. Boyd and Alyssa J. Harmen, both of Cheney.

Taylor J. Bond and Summer A. Davis, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Rice and Lindsey A. Rose, both of Airway Heights.

Izak O. Kam and Jessica R. Lesniak, both of Spokane.

Carlo M. Villarreal and Lauren E. Burkett, both of Spokane.

Etienne Nzoyisaba, of Spokane Valley, and Alexandria L. Pastras, of Post Falls.

Nickolas L. Piland, of Veradale, and Melanie R. Gurr-Price, of Greenacres.

Trevor G. Felchlin and Jamie L. Sprague, both of Spokane.

Jacob C. Christner and Sarah N. Childers, both of Spokane.

Aidan G. Brent and Kiana L. Vandaele, both of Spokane.

Gregory M. Hampton and Morgan L. Perry, both of Spokane.

Turner A. Englehart and Grace M. Basta, both of Spokane.

Liam F. Hewey, of Cheney, and Madeline A. Smith, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke, III

Fred W. Nolan Jr., 52; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Joseph W. Serra, 65; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Aziem L. Richardson, 29; 16 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

David R. Abrahante, 34; 19 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Lavender L. Port, 19; 59 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Rafael Salgado, 27; 42 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Phillip M. Baker, 24; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Chancy D. Blanton, 34; six days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dakotah D. Carlson, 24; nine days in jail, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

Tanner L. Curtis, 29; 15 days in jail, theft.

Nikki L. Devereaux. 30; 21 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Jeremy N. Estrello, 27; $991 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jason L. Ford, 54; seven days in jail, interfering with vehicular traffic and interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Andrey V. Lepekhin, 36; $991 fine, 364 days in jail, reckless driving.

Harrison C. Lundy, 38; 20 days in jail, theft and fourth-degree assault.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 44; 62 days in jail, first-degree trespassing and disorderly conduct.