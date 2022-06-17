Splash Down building catches fire in Spokane Valley

Crews extinguished a fire inside a small building at the shuttered Splash Down water park after a driver on Interstate 90 saw smoke coming from the property Friday afternoon in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Julie Happy said firefighters arrived to the park on East Mission Avenue around 4:25 p.m. and the fire was out by about 4:45 p.m. The one-story building includes a storage room for chemicals and men’s and women’s shower rooms, Happy said. The structure had racist; vulgar, anti-police; and other lewd graffiti on the exterior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Splash Down will be closed this summer for the third straight year after operating for nearly 40 years.