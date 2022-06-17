What’s Worth Watching: Playing isn’t all fun and games in mockumentary ‘Players’

Created in association with Funny or Die, “Players” is a mockumentary docuseries approach to the world of e-sports. A team of professional gamers makes its way to the top of the League of Legends world, adding members along the way. But when the team needs its rookie and its frontman to get along, egos threaten chances at victory. From Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the Peabody Award-winning creators of “American Vandal,” “Players” is available on Paramount+.

‘Father of the Bride’ (2022)

A modern rom-com remake of the 1950 and 1991 films of the same name, “Father of the Bride” follows a Cuban-American family after the oldest daughter (Adria Arjona) announces her engagement. Meanwhile, mom (Gloria Estafan) and dad (Andy Garcia) attempt to hide their plans for divorce until after the wedding. “Father of the Bride” is available on HBO Max.

‘Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes’ (2022)

A documentary companion piece to HBO’s 2019 miniseries, “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” takes another look at the 1986 nuclear meltdown through Soviet television footage and interviews with nuclear plant workers and first responders who lived through the disaster.

‘Chernobyl’ (2019)

At 1:23:45 a.m. on April 26, 1986, an explosion that should have been physically impossible – one that would come to be known as one of the most catastrophic nuclear events in history – sent shock waves through the surrounding cities. Starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, HBO’s “Chernobyl” revisits the explosion through the eyes of the scientists and party officials in charge of the cleanup and containment. “Chernobyl” is available on HBO Max.