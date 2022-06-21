The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead in Deer Park motorcycle crash

UPDATED: Tue., June 21, 2022

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monday near Deer Park, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was riding a motorcycle at about 6:20 a.m. on North Echo Road when he lost control at a curve and crashed off the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet, and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were believed to be involved .

The incident is still being investigated.

