One dead in Deer Park motorcycle crash

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monday near Deer Park, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was riding a motorcycle at about 6:20 a.m. on North Echo Road when he lost control at a curve and crashed off the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet, and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were believed to be involved .

The incident is still being investigated.