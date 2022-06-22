Spokane Valley-based Sport Scope debuting new technology for filming sporting events at Hoopfest

A Spokane Valley-based company is releasing new technology that makes it easy to film and share highlights of sporting events.

Sport Scope, which manufactures end-zone camera, sideline-instant replay and pressbox-tripod systems for athletic programs, is debuting Scout this weekend at Hoopfest.

Scout is an app and hardware package that allows users to film sporting events on their phones while focusing on the game at the same time.

By using a wireless remote and panning device paired with Scout’s iPhone app, users can film sporting events hands-free and save highlights with the click of a button, eliminating the need to edit long videos after the game is over, said Derek Taylor, CEO of Sport Scope.

Scout was designed, in part, as a solution for parents to record and share video highlights of their children’s sporting events, Taylor said.

Often, parents stop filming sporting events because the process of holding a phone to record takes focus away from the game or they find it daunting to edit hours of video, Taylor said.

“We want to make sure they have a viable way to film,” Taylor said. “So when their kid is 10 years old and they’re starting to play basketball, (parents) can find Scout and say, ‘That will allow me to get those highlights for grandparents or other family members.’”

Scout allows users to control panning and zoom of their phone with a wireless remote up to 50 feet away. Users can lock in up to five camera zones on the court or field and use the remote to switch between them.

Scout also has a headset mode that provides an audio notification for users to click the remote without having to look at the camera.

“Not only are we making it easier to film, we have a button that you hit every time there’s some kind of moment you want to capture,” Taylor said. “Now, you’ve saved that 10- or 15-second clip and you no longer need to edit.

“Those clips are done after the game and you can send it to grandparents. Or your kid can make a highlight video instantly.”

Taylor and entrepreneur Andy Barrett founded Sport Scope in 2011 to provide affordable end-zone camera systems for sports programs.

Sport Scope began developing the Scout product about nine months ago after it saw potential to enter a new market, Taylor said.

The Scout hardware package costs $195 and includes a Scout bot device, remote, phone mount and travel case. Scout’s app subscription, which is available on iPhones, costs $25 per month.

Taylor sees future potential to pair the Scout app with a wearable device that tracks movement on the court or field.

“We’re incrementally getting to that stage. That’s where we really want to go,” he said. “Then, it caters to a larger audience as well – presenters, online content creators or anyone who needs to be in front of the camera and move around a room.”

Sport Scope will be operating a Hoopfest vendor booth Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park’s Locust Lawn where it will provide demos of the Scout product.

“We’ll go to some courts, let parents use the remote and then AirDrop or email them the highlights,” Taylor said. “Parents coming through can take four or five highlights each and they can see how quickly and easily they can get quality video.”