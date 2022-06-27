Washington records
June 27, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Nathan T. Driscoll and Andrea L. Davis, both of Spokane.
Duncan J. Guerrero and Mikayla R. Chavez, both of Spokane.
Corey M. Rudd and Vanesa Orozco, both of Spokane.
Gerald A. C. Deocariza and Abigail R. Stolp, both of Spokane.
Samairra L. McMullen and Tiffaney V. L. Green, both of Spokane.
Zachary R. Mattson and Caitlin J. Kosmicki, both of Spokane.
Ricky N. Skinner and Kelsie J. Debroeck, both of Spokane.
Nicholas T. Rogers and Maisyn A. Arnold, both of Greenacres.
Darion T. Ralston and Tori J. Tomsha, both of Cheney.
Sikarin Iambamrung, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Elizabeth Schofstoll, of Arlington, Virginia.
Robert Christenson and Sara Worley, both of Spokane Valley.
Tammy Baro and Jan S. Alfred, both of Spokane.
Leon S. K. Strand and Madeleine T. Boysen, both of Spokane Valley.
Derrick M. Anderson and Jasmine M. Hernandez, both of Spokane Valley.
Larry N. Domrese, of Spokane and Constance P. Gesinger, of Bakersfield, California.
Kristopher A. Widman and Rachel L. Roberts, both of Spokane.
Joshua D. Collings, of Spokane Valley and Angela M. Srock, of Spokane.
Nathan R. Lamberty and Jaclyn S. Jordan, both of Spokane.
Bo F. Baker and Darallee A. Rassier, both of Spokane.
Bryce A. Rupert and Cheyla F. Eastwood, both of Spokane.
Patrick D. Haase and Katherine S. Sanburn, both of Spokane.
Antonio C. Rosario and Natalie A. Harper, both of Spokane Valley.
Benjamin J. Ferguson and Jessica M. Hicks, both of Spokane.
Ryan M. McCollim and Emily L. Yochum, both of Spokane.
John E. Garnica and Corina R. Myers, both of Spokane.
Joseph J. Chapman and Jennifer L. Dieter, both of Spokane.
Max Newsom and Brenda Palmer, both of Chattaroy.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Tammy Hobbs v. Jacob Lindgren, complaint for damages.
Sally Kacalek v. Shaun Peterson, medical malpractice.
Washington State Human Rights Commission v. Francine Saraceno and the Estate of Robert J. Saraceno, complaint to allow rejected creditor’s claim.
American Family Insurance Co. v. Tracy Bass, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
The General Store Inc. v, Tawnya L. Letts, Above All Roofing and Ohio Casualty Insurance Co., complaint.
Dion K. and Johanna D. Grider v. Washington State Patrol, Lewis Stevens, et al., complaint for damages.
Lliase H. Tamayo v. Krisia Gostevskyh, complaint for personal injuries.
Oregon Community Credit Union v. Matthew Scalise, money claimed owed.
LT Property Management LLC v. Marshall Devore, restitution of premises.
CSC Riverpark Spokane Realty LLC v. Aspen Phetmisay, restitution of premises.
L. J. Hunt v. Esperit A. Moreno, restitution of premises.
Roy McHaney v. Terrance Biggs, restitution of premises.
Cathy Calhoon v. John Doe, seeking quiet title.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lowe, Steven T. and Kristina M.
Brockway, Beverly J. and Byron S.
Gould, Monica A. and Yorks, Andrew W.
Johnson, Sheryl and Thomas
Kissick, Donald and Komarov, Karina
Zschach, Kimberly C. and Gerard F.
Dickson, Rebecca R. and Justin
Lisenby, Caren and Thomas
Malawan, Ponnapat and Mong, Thomas R.
Addington, Vickie L. and Allan D.
Trammell, Petra A. and Matthew B.
Wilson, James F. and Diana L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Lexus Harding, 31; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.
Judge Tony Hazel
Jeromy L. Riggs, six months in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.
Fleet P. Matt, 47; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and violation of order.
Judge Maryann C. Moreno
David P. Bloyed, 60; 48 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault.
Derrick G. Martin-Armstead, 30; $6,651.12 in restitution, 144 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
Eric L. Heartburg, 61; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a kidnap/sex offender.
Judge Harold D. Clarke, III
Nick Baggarley, 30; 21 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery.
Judge John O. Cooney
Daniel M. Meier, 31; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief, fourth-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.
