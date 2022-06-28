Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Grout and Stephanie J. S. Countryman, both of Cheney.

Kathryn L. Kolson and Melissa J. Smith, both of San Antonio.

Bryan W. Gallaway and Andrea N. Plager, both of Liberty Lake.

Dawson J. Campbell and Karla X. Diaz, both of Spokane Valley.

Dima V. Rudnitsky, of Mica, and Evelina Y. Perepechaeva, of Portland.

Marcus C. M. Cain, of Spokane, and Stephanie L Friesen, of Colbert.

Jeremy D. Bentz-Ashbaugh and Shelli M. Speranzi, both of Spokane.

Christopher A. Collins and Britney E. Lovell, both of Spokane.

David C. Fletcher and Candida D. Martin, both of Cheney.

Clinton J. Amestoy and Alissa K. Bertsch, both of Spokane.

Ivan Dzyuba, of Sacramento, Calif., and Lyubov M. Kovalenko, of Medical Lake.

Cole J. McKinney and Shantel A. Paris, both of Post Falls.

David B. Porche and Kyndra A. Mancini, both of Spokane.

Clanifer Clenn and Lina Lucky, both of Spokane.

Darren M. Gish and Jessica L. Stratton, both of Spokane.

Andrew B. Maddox and Lisa M. Petrovich, both of Spokane.

Katelee Christensen and Jocelyn E. Moore, both of Spokane.

Cory W. Ballard and Kyndra L. Taylor, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Kurt Garber, restitution of premises.

Bel Air Motel LLC v. Lori A. Ruthe Millick, restitution of premises.

Estate of Lewis L. Ogden v. Lyle G. Schiffner, seeking quiet title.

Jack Morse v. Cody Carman, restitution of premises.

Quigley 2 LLC v. Benjamin Ellerd, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Nicholaus M. Miley, money claimed owed.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Tyler Smith, restitution of premises.

Brenda Jordan v. Benjamin Hart, complaint for breach of standard of care; breach of contract.

Inland Sign and Lighting Inc. v. GVD Commercial Properties Inc., foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Warner, Steven W. and Toni M.

Ward, Shari K. and John C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Colby D. Vodder, 31; 216 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Judge Michael P. Price

Patricia D. Frost, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher J. Olson, 42; 58 days in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement/alternations/forgery on a certificate of title.

Billy R. Olson, 33; 81 days in jail with credit given for 81 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of failure to stop.

Trevante R. Selke-Moore, 21; three months in jail with credit given for 59 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jacob M. Kirl, 24; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Alex W. B. Herron, 21; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Please

Kenneth W. Rauch, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Isaac N. Darby, 42; 12 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Chad A. Delay, 28; 39 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Chase B. Holley, 32; 15 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Andrew M. R. Miers, 29; 37 days in jail converted to 30 days of work crew, possession of vehicle prowling tools and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Elena P. Orellana, 23; 37 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Devin M. Rowden, 31; eight days in jail, second-degree trespassing.

Limmie E. D. Smith, 40; 60 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}

{p class=”MsoNormal”}