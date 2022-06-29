Fire crews contain blazes in Grant County, evacuations lifted Tuesday night

Three wildfire evacuation orders for Grant County were lifted Tuesday night as winds died down, conditions improved and firefighters were able to contain the blaze, a spokesman with the sheriff’s office said.

The Tuesday evacuations were canceled shortly after 9 p.m. Fire crews continued to work overnight to ensure the hot spots didn’t reignite, Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said.

No serious injuries were reported, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries when their vehicle, a water tender, rolled over while responding to the Adrian Road fire near Soap Lake, Foreman said. The vehicle rolled after it drove onto a soft shoulder and down an embankment, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Of the three fires, only the Hiawatha fire, about 6 miles west of Moses Lake, was in mop-up, said Ryan Rodruck, communications manager at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. That fire was at about 120 acres as of Wednesday morning. The Road 14 fire, about 4 miles northeast of Quincy, was at about 123 acres, but it was still burning grass and sage brush, Rodruck said.

Officials weren’t able Wednesday morning to provide the size and status of the Adrian Road fire east of Soap Lake.