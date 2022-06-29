Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., June 29, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Peyton J. P. Gibbs and Katrina M. Bishop, both of Spokane Valley.
Kristopher C. Gilfeather and Trisha M. Denman, both of Spokane.
Andrew J. Graham and Rachael M. J. Trull, both of Greenacres.
Ronald A. Rinker and Holly G. Darkly, both of Spokane.
Robert L. Haynes and Aimee R. Smith, both of Spokane.
Joseph J. McGuire and Annabeth Guzman, both of Spokane.
Jackson T. Redline and Helen T. Tikkala, both of Spokane.
Andrew K. Wallace, of Spokane, and Madison L. Leale, of Nine Mile Falls.
Joseph M. Dorosh and Sarah A. Alexander, both of Mead.
Brian J. Kenyon and Deborah J. Malcom, both of Spokane.
Zachary R. Moody and Taylor R. Brower, both of Spokane.
Aaron J. Howard and Alyssa L. Diaz, both of Post Falls.
Shane L. Knudsen and Snow R. Harner, both of Spokane.
Jeremy L. Wing and Kara A. Colvin, both of Spokane.
Libton Jonathan and Kiolet Kios, both of Spokane Valley.
Steven C. Bruce and Blake S. Alfstad, both of Spokane.
Latham J. Rhoades and Alexis N. Rice, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
R. C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Angelique Leon, restitution of premises.
R. C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Joel Erwin, restitution of premises.
Sherwin-Williams Company v. Way Out West Enterprises LLC, money claimed owed.
Sherwin-Williams Company v. Mark Six Custom LLC, money claimed owed.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Brittney E. Barnes, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Idaho Central Credit Union v. Timothy J Herkimer, money claimed owed.
Brook S. Strang v. Gary L. Harger, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
US Bank National Association v. Machelle M. Wilson, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. James Murray, money claimed owed.
US Bank National Association v. Kevin Kunz, money claimed owed.
Gregory A. Armstrong, Armstrong’s Stove and Spa LLC v. Jack W. and Kelly O. Armstrong, et al., complaint.
Justin La Torre v. James E. Trottier, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hittinger, Chastity and Darrin
Comito, Nora F. and Hauck, Sean T.
Shook Shoup, Alexandra L. and William D.
Dela Cruz, Arnold C. and Torres, Kelvin J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Travis B. Earle, 37; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Brendan I. Calvert, 28; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Curtis C. Anderson, 34; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.
Parrish N. Calhoun, 30; 40 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Jacob M. Kirl, 24; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Lori R. Lanz, Spokane; debts of $39,429.
Mark O. Hegbloom, Spokane; debts of $21,285.
James A. McCarter, Spokane; debts of $347,223.
Alan P. Parsons, Jr., Spokane; debts of $65,465.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
George K. Eliason, 23; two days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Joshua R. Morrisroe, 27; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
