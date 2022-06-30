Neogen Corp. opens new genomics laboratory in north Spokane

Neogen Corp., a companion-animal genetics company formerly known as Genetic Veterinary Sciences, has relocated to a larger laboratory in north Spokane.

The new 16,000-square-foot genomics laboratory at 10220 N. Nevada St., Suite 300, is more than double the size of Neogen’s former location at 220 E. Rowan Ave.

Neogen’s need for a larger laboratory was prompted by rapid growth of genomic-testing services and the companion-animal health care market, according to a company release.

“The additional space allows us to grow up to two-to-three times our current capacity,” Catherine Kashork, site director at Neogen’s Spokane facility, said in a statement. “The genetic testing services we offer have a direct impact on the health of dogs and cats globally, and we are thrilled to continue to grow and strengthen our business here in Spokane, where we started 10 years ago.”

Neogen’s operations at the north Spokane space include research and development as well as laboratory, client and administrative services, Kashork said in an email.

“Having the additional space increases our capacity to serve the companion animal market with new technologies and test offerings as well as partner with other Neogen global genomics laboratories,” she said.

Renovations for the new laboratory began in January and cost around $800,000.

Neogen moved into the laboratory earlier this month, Kashork said.

More than 50 employees will work at the new laboratory, according to the company.

Neogen acquired Spokane-based Genetic Veterinary Sciences in 2021.

Genetic Veterinary Services, founded by entrepreneur Lisa Shaffer in 2012, provides diagnostic health testing for dogs and cats through its brands: Paw Print Genetics, Canine HealthCheck and My CatScan.

Neogen operates seven genomics laboratories worldwide, including three in the U.S.

Neogen’s laboratory in Lincoln, Nebraska, is the largest DNA test provider for animals in the world, according to the company.

Lansing, Michigan-based Neogen was founded in 1982 and is a publicly traded company with more than 1,900 employees and offices in 14 countries.