Business Beat

Nonprofits

Pamela Norr has been named as the executive director for the Camp Fire Inland Northwest. Norr has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and human services, most recently working at the Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice.

Dawn Gering has been promoted to program manager for the College Success Foundation Spokane. Gering previously worked as the college preparatory advisor at Rogers High School.

Abranna Romero-Rocha has been hired as the college preparatory adviser at Rogers High School by the College Success Foundation Spokane. Romero-Rocha worked previously at Journey to New Life.

Alexa Eddy has been hired as the college preparatory adviser at Shadle Park High School by the College Success Foundation Spokane. Eddy previously worked for the Washougal School District.

Derek Hoffman has been hired as the college preparatory adviser at Ferris High School by the College Success Foundation Spokane. Hoffman previously worked for the City of Post Falls.

Heather Buhl has been promoted to the childcare executive for the YMCA of the Inland Northwest. Buhl has worked withthe YMCA for the past seven years as a manager, membership director and most recently an associate branch executive at the Spokane Valley YMCA.

Deborah MacDonald has been promoted as the new associate branch executive for the Spokane Valley YMCA. MacDonald has been working with the YMCA for more than 15 years in total working as a health and wellness director.

Honors

Kevin J. Curtis has been selected for the Smithmoore P. Myers Professionalism Award by The Spokane County Bar Association. The award acknowledges members who exemplify high ethical and professional standards.