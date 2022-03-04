Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Sheldon Edward and Carlinda Jabjulan, both of Spokane.

Delbert C. Schroeder and Deanne M. Darby, both of Spokane.

Terrence A. Haas of Colbert and Jennifer S. Sapiano of Spokane.

Christopher D. Davis and Rebecca D. Stone, both of Spokane.

Joshua A. Sears and Ashley L. Monroe, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hank Judd, Tyerell Silva v. United States Bakery DBA Franz Family Bakeries Inc., et al., class action complaint for unpaid and wrongfully withheld wages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnston, Nicholas A. and Maria

Stime, Jennifer S. and Phillip N.

Gardiner, Melinda and Bagby, Jon J.

Kerr, Melissa J. and Terry A.

Malino, Tamar S. and Williams, Kyle L.

Tamimi, Stephanie M. and Ramsey A. A.

Martinez, Esmeralda and Marquez, Moises

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jordan A. McElwain, 28; $996.42 in restitution, 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody, attempt to elude a police vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Nicholas J. Schatz, 43; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Taurus J. Murray, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Brittney E. Barnes, 21; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph D. Champlin, 21; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrew Martinez, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.