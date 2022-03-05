State 2B girls championship: 20-0 run keys Warden’s 70-55 victory over Colfax to claim first state title

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

No matter the opponent or venue, if it’s a scrimmage or a state tournament game, Warden’s game plan doesn’t change.

Press.

“People said we couldn’t press at the state tournament, I said, ‘Let’s find out,’ ” Warden coach Josh Madsen said. “I’d say we’re able to press just fine at this level.”

The second-seeded Cougars turned their swarming defense into easy offense during a 20-0 run in the second quarter to help secure the team’s first state title with a 70-55 victory over Colfax in the State 2B championship Saturday at the Spokane Arena.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (21-2) were forced into 20 turnovers, while shooting just 27.6% from the floor and 15% (3-20) from 3-point range.

“It was just one big run. Great teams make runs and they went on one big one,” Colfax first-year coach Jordan Holmes said. “We fought tooth and nail to get back into it in the second half and I’m so proud of my kids for competing the way that they did.”

Along with stifling defense, the Cougars (26-1) got scoring from across the floor with four players in double figures. Jaryn Madsen paced Warden with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kiana Rios also pitched in with 16 points and 15 rebounds).

Lauryn Madsen and Quinn Erdmann had 13 points apiece for Warden, which hit nine 3-pointers.

“Everyone on our team can score and score in bunches like tonight,” Jaryn Madsen said. “That makes it really hard for teams to guard us because we can all go off and it really showed off tonight.”

In her final high school game, Colfax senior guard Asher Cai led all scorers with 33 points and eight rebounds.

“She’s invaluable and there’s nothing I can say that will accurately describe the type of person and player she is,” Holmes said of Cai, who will play at Central Washington next season. “I apologized to her in the locker room and said I wish it could have been a different ending. I’ve been in her shoes my senior year and I know what that feels like.”

After she scored 49 points and 31 assists in her first two games at state, Colfax freshman forward Brynn McGaughy was held to just three points and five rebounds in the final. Junior Jaisha Gibb was the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer with seven points.

But Holmes said that even after the loss, the future is still bright for the Bulldogs, who lose just two seniors.

“The message is to never forget. And as we look on to the next season we will make sure every win is for these two seniors,” Holmes said. “There will be a lot of success next season if we play for them. We’ve already talked about using this loss just like we used the Liberty loss earlier this season to just get better.”