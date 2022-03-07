Difference makers: Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard lead Gonzaga past USF 81-71

Drew Timme

Coming off a six-point performance vs. Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga’s junior forward scored seven points in the first two minutes, 13 seconds. The 6-foot-10 junior poured in 22 points, made nine of 13 shots and four of five free throws in 25 minutes. He sat out a considerable portion of the opening half with two fouls.

Andrew Nembhard

Gonzaga’s point guard had eight points and eight assists as Gonzaga built a 20-point halftime lead. The senior point guard finished with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and nine assists, narrowly missing his fourth double-digit assist game of the season. Nembhard had one turnover in 40 minutes.

KEY MOMENT





The first possession, when Drew Timme took a feed from Andrew Nembhard and dunked, the second possession when the two combined for a layup and the third when Timme added an and-one. Chet Holmgren followed by spinning off a defender for a slam dunk and the Zags were up 9-0 and on their way to a 47-27 halftime lead and a 34-10 edge in paint points.