Man accused of firing shots at former roommates in Spokane Valley

Police arrested a man who had fired shots at his former roommates in Spokane Valley days after being kicked out of their shared home, deputies said Monday afternoon.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to a home on the 10600 block of East Baldwin Avenue just before 5 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting.

Deputies arrived and talked to the four adults at the home who said their former roommate, Julio Ramirez, 33, kicked in their door, fired a gun and then left on foot, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramirez had recently been asked to move out after he started becoming more violent and argumentative, one of the homeowners said.

On Sunday night, the residents of the home returned to find the front door had been kicked in, they presumed by Ramirez since they had recently changed the lock, they told investigators.

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, they awoke to someone at the front door. One of the residents opened the door and got into an argument with Ramirez, who was told to leave or they would call the police.

Ramirez threatened the residents and began to walk away before turning back and firing a pistol twice toward the residents, they told police. No one was injured.

Investigators searched the area but were unable to locate Ramirez, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from having firearms. His prior convictions include intimidating a public servant and third-degree assault from 2004 and malicious mischief in 2003.

Airway Heights Police officers arrested Ramirez on the 1200 block of South Hayford Road at about 3 p.m., after receiving a tip about his location.

Ramirez likely will face charges of second-degree assault, harassment, threats to kill and unlawful possession of a fire arm, the sheriff’s office said.