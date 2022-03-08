Here’s a look at Tuesday’s local COVID-19 numbers
UPDATED: Tue., March 8, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but this number is not complete due to a Department of Health data interruption that’s expected to be resolved by Wednesday. The health district also confirmed 10 additional deaths.
There have been 1,305 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.
There are 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.
The Panhandle Health District reported 343 new COVID-19 cases and still has 3,350 backlogged cases.
There are 45 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
