From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony M. McFadden, of Bismarck, North Dakota and Marisa B. Dunphy, of Rathdrum.

Joshua G. Sampson and Danielle C. Thomure, both of Spokane.

Kristopher D. Matthews and Jessica M. Moore, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Christopher J. Plunkett and Sarah A. Bruch, both of Spokane.

Kevin G. Page and Uhura J. Wright, both of Spokane.

Phillip M. Kaufman and Emily A. S. Kesner, both of Spokane.

Wesley K. Schneider and Cora D. J. Genne, both of Spokane Valley.

Hunter C. Holland and Courtney B. Treadway, both of Spokane.

Tyler C. Staples and Marnie J. Rogers, both of Spokane.

Shawn H. Libby and Cassandra M. Stanley, both of Spokane.

Daniel W. Jackson and Shailyn L. Parcel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Shannon K. Gertsch and Brian Gertsch v. Feast Foods LLC, Jack in the Box, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

The Spokane Public Facilities District v. Cypress Creek Ventures LLC, Cypress Sports LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract and for declaratory judgment.

Wayne Dow and Anna Dow v. Providence Health & Services, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Michele Rooney, et al., complaint for medical negligence and personal injuries.

Andrey Samolovov and Lyudmila Greben v. Trevor Longan, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Heidi Baker v. Brian Donnelly, seeking quiet title.

Monika Apartments LLC v. Martino Dukuly, restitution of premises.

Chattaroy Valley Estates LLC v. Cheryl Bell, restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. Julie A. Henry, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Jared Wilkinson, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Diana Duncan, money claimed owed.

Bank of America v. Christopher Rademacher, money claimed owed.

Steven P. Borgman v. Miranda Zitting, restitution of premises.

Jessica L. Hyatt v, Sheri Bahr, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Spencer, Wendy M. and Richard K.

Robertson, Ashley R. and John A. Jr.

Swartz, Anthony W. and Hamilton, Jenna M.

Lohstroh, Brandi A. and Nicholas P.

Wake, Brittney R. and Davis, Kevin A.

Criminal sentencings

Rachelle E. Anderson

Jordan A. McElwain, 28; 20 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Timothy R. Vinzant, 44; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Shawn C. Lawson, 40; $649 in restitution, 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Justin T. McDowell, 42; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Ralph D. Huber, 33; $500 in restitution, 12.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

David N. Kinyon, 30; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joshua A. Morris, 29; $500 fine, three days in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

David D. Keller, 43; 20 days in jail, operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Keith R. Ostling, 33; one day in jail, six months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Ryan D. Severson, 27; 10 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Donna Wilson

Trea N. Rigby, 39; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jorge E. Quinonez, 36; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Bentley K. Scott, 21; $750 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Leslie A. Wirz, 55; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicholas R. F. Vincelli, 30; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.