Prep notebook: Dylan Darling named boys 4A state player of the year; Jayden Stevens selected for all-tourney first team

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association on Monday announced its sections for the state’s “Mr. Basketball” and players of the year for each classification.

Central Valley guard Dylan Darling was selected as Class 4A player of the year. The senior led CV to the state tournament, but the Bears were eliminated in a first-round game by Kamiakin.

Darling broke the Greater Spokane League’s single-game scoring record this season with 58 points against North Central on Feb. 1, one week after tying it in a win over Mt. Spokane.

He went on to establish a league season average scoring record, passing Mead’s Adam Morrison.

John Lustig of Colfax, a Lewis-Clark State commit and the Northeast 2B MVP, was named the State 2B player of the year. Lustig scored 34 points to lead the Bulldogs to fourth place at state in Saturday’s 80-45 win over Columbia (Burbank).

Kamiakin’s Tyler Bilodeau was awarded top honors, receiving the Mr. Basketball title for the 2021-22 season. The Oregon State commit is a two-time Mid-Columbia Conference Player of the Year and led the Braves to the state fourth-place trophy on Saturday.

4A/3A all-tourney teams

All-tournament teams for boys and girls Class 4A and 3A were voted on by attending state media and announced on Monday, with several GSL players receiving honors.

Gonzaga Prep’s Jayden Stevens, who committed to Oregon State prior to the state tourney, was named to the 4A boys first team after leading the tournament in total points, field goals, steals and blocks and finishing third in total rebounds.

Darling, who scored 30 points in CV’s only game of the tournament, was named to the second team.

Junior Maverick Sanders of Mt. Spokane was named to the 3A boys second team and Mead sophomore Teryn Gardner was selected for the 3A girls second team.