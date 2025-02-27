Leaving a legacy: University’s Libby Roberts set example on, off mats for future of girls wrestling

As Libby Roberts ascended to the top step of the podium last Friday at Mat Classic 36, she would have looked into the crowd of photographers and noticed one non-media member grinning from ear to ear taking a photo with his cell phone.

It was her dad, Kevin Roberts. But just 15 minutes before that moment he was coach, Kevin Roberts.

“Words can’t really describe it right now and it will probably take a while for it to really sink in, but it feels amazing having dad here with me,” Libby said. “He knows how much time I’ve put into this to get here and he’s been there the whole way and I have to thank him for that.”

Those years of hard work together culminated in Libby – a senior at University High School – claiming her fourth state wrestling title last week in Tacoma, becoming just the fifth girl in state history to become a four-time champion.

For Kevin, it was just another chance to watch his little girl do the thing she loves most.

“As a dad you’re always finding those moments where you’re proud of your kid,” Kevin said. “It sounds cliche, but seeing the effort and everything involved to get to the point where she can get her arm raised is really what it’s all about.

“It’s been a special ride and I’m glad I’ve got to ride shotgun for her career and be right there by her side for a lot of it.”

University’s Libby Roberts cracks a smile after winning the 3A girls 110-pound title at Mat Classic 36 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

The victory capped not only an impressive weekend at the Tacoma Dome for Libby – where she went 5-0 with five pins, spending a total of just 6 minutes and 35 seconds on the mat en route to the 3A girls 110-pound title – but also one of the best prep wrestling careers in Greater Spokane League history. In winning her fourth title, Libby joins Kiona-Benton’s Sheridan McDonald (2008-11), Grandview’s Desiree Zavala (2013-16), Puyallup’s Jordyn Bartelson (2013-16) and Davis’ Cameron Guerin (2015-18) as four-time girls champions. Later on Friday, Prairie’s Faith Tarrant also joined the four-timer club.

And as good as checking off one of her lifelong goals felt, Libby’s first thoughts after that final pin were less about her results and more about the example she has set for future grapplers.

“One of the first things that ran through my mind was hoping that I have been an example not only for the people coming through our program at University, but also younger wrestlers – boys and girls – around the state that have looked up to me throughout my journey,” Libby said.

Kevin points to his daughter’s work ethic both on and off the mat as a reason why she will not only be remembered as a four-time champion, but also as one of the leaders in the girls wrestling moment in Washington.

“When you get an athlete that is that dedicated, literally goes to work every day and does such a good job in the practice room, that’s pretty special,” he said. “And then when it’s your daughter too, that connection is even more special. I just can’t say enough about her dedication and commitment that she has shown her whole life.”

Like most accomplished athletes, Libby looks back at her Titans career with a few “what ifs” – but for the most part, it has been nothing but success.

Along with the four Mat Classic crowns, she has won the past two years at the prestigious Walsh Ironman women’s tournament in Ohio, has placed at the last three Tri-State Invitationals – against boys – and has finished fourth the past two years at the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championships at The Podium.

But for Libby, few things will compare to the time she’s spent in the Tacoma Dome.

University teammates Libby Roberts, left, and Czar Quintanilla, right, share a fist bump ahead of their championship matches at Mat Classic 36 on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

“This tournament just means so much to me and I will always have special memories inside this dome,” Libby said. “It’s still pretty fresh to really look back on right now, but down the road I will realize just how much this time of my life meant.”

As Libby moves into the next chapter of her wrestling career – she has yet to decide which college she will wrestle for next year, but expects to make a decision in the coming weeks – she said that she will always keep a close eye on Mat Classic and the next wave of superstars to step onto the mats.

“I’d like to be the most recent four-timer for a bit just because it is so rare and special,” she said. “But if there is another girl that adds to our list pretty soon it would also mean a ton because it shows how serious girls are about wrestling at a high level and just how big this sport has become.”