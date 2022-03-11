The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 57° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Oregon man who tried to sell ballot gets probation

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

Associated Press

Associated Press

PORTLAND – A Portland, Oregon, man got probation and a talking-to from a judge after pleading guilty to trying to sell his 2020 presidential election ballot, along with some tennis shoes, on a mobile marketplace.

Josiah Bridges, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of illegal sale of election material during the rare prosecution for felony voter fraud in Multnomah County Circuit Court, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Bridges had listed the items for sale that fall on OfferUp. He told investigators he did it to pay his rent and because he didn’t like either presidential candidate, court documents said.

He didn’t think anyone would actually take him up on it, said Amy Seely, a special prosecutor for the Oregon Department of Justice.

Several concerned Oregonians reported the ballot offer to a tip line through the state Justice Department, so agents set up a sting and arrested Bridges at a Fred Meyer store in St. Johns, the court records show.

Bridges said he didn’t know it was illegal to sell a ballot.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service. Defense attorney Gayle Kvernland said Bridges has a steady job and hopes to become a hair stylist.

Senior Judge Kathleen Dailey waived fines and fees for Bridges and made him eligible to return to court if he successfully completes the probation to potentially lower the felony conviction to a misdemeanor.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW